Bengaluru: 71-year-old man dragged by scooter on road, accused arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 17, 2023, 10:18 pm 2 min read

A 71-year-old man was dragged by scooter in Bengaluru and the act was caught on camera

A 71-year-old man was dragged by a two-wheeler on a busy road in Magadi, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, reported ANI. The accused dragged the elderly man—identified as Muttappa of Karnataka's Vijayapur district—behind his scooter after colliding with his car. Muttappa grabbed hold of the scooter as the accused tried to escape. Another two-wheeler rider captured the incident on camera, which went viral on social media.

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes at a time when a series of terrible accidents has reemphasized the dangers of rash and irresponsible driving.

The most prominent example is Delhi's Sultapuri accident case, in which a 20-year-old woman died after getting stuck beneath a car and being dragged on the road for about 13 kilometers.

It sparked national outrage, leading to the arrest of the seven accused.

How did the incident unfold?

The accused scooter rider, named Sahil (25), had slammed into Muttappa's car, and when the latter stepped out of the car to confront him, he attempted to flee on his two-wheeler, according to NDTV. However, the elderly man lunged and got hold of the scooter at this point, following which he was dragged behind it for some distance as Sahil did not stop.

Watch: Video of the incident shared on Twitter

#SHOCKING video of a man being dragged on the streets of #Bengaluru. A biker who crashed into a car tried to flee from the spot, the driver tried to hold on to him when he began to drag him & flee. Incident from Magadi road. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6ocp4SzLFc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 17, 2023

Police arrest accused; victim undergoing treatment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City, Laxman Nimbargi, said an "accidental touch" between Sahil's two-wheeler and Muttappa's Mahindra Bolero led to the incident. He said the police has arrested the accused and shifted the victim to a hospital. An eyewitness told ANI Sahil dragged Muttappa from the Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli Metro Station while trying to flee the scene.

Recent road accident cases

The incident comes just a day after reports of the Chandigarh hit-and-run case—in which an architecture graduate was injured—surfaced. Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Anjali Singh lost her life in the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case. In another shocking incident, a speeding police van reportedly rammed into a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Sunday, killing a six-year-old child and injuring five of her family members.