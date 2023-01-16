India

Chandigarh: 25-year-old woman feeding stray dogs hit by speeding SUV

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 16, 2023, 10:07 pm 2 min read

A 25-year-old woman was hit by an SUV in Chandigarh while feeding stray dogs with her mother

In a horrific accident, a 25-year-old woman was hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV in Chandigarh on Saturday while she, along with her mother, was feeding stray dogs. She reportedly suffered head injuries and was shifted to a government hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the police were yet to identify the accused.

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes at a time when a series of terrible accidents has reemphasized the dangers of rash and irresponsible driving.

The most prominent example is Delhi's Sultapuri accident case, in which a 20-year-old woman died after getting stuck beneath a car and being dragged on the road for about 13 kilometers.

The case sparked national outrage, leading to the arrest of seven accused.

Victim was feeding stray dogs when Mahindra Thar hit her

Tejashwita Kaushal, an architecture graduate, was reportedly feeding stray dogs at Chandigarh's Sector 53 furniture market, which borders Mohali, as she did every day when a Mahindra Thar SUV hit her, the police said. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. She was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, with the help of the police, as no passersby stopped to help.

Watch: Accident caught on CCTV camera

What did the police say?

The FIR was not yet registered in the incident as the accused's identity was still unknown, the police told Hindustan Times on Monday. The victim and her family members' statements would be recorded soon, and the case would be filed under the appropriate sections, they said. The police have, however, made a daily diary of the incident that happened at 11:30 pm on Saturday.

Recent road accident cases

The incident comes barely two weeks after the tragic Delhi hit-and-run case that killed 20-year-old Anjali Singh. In another horrific incident, a speeding police van reportedly rammed into a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Sunday, killing a six-year-old child and injuring five of her family members. Surprisingly, the police didn't attempt to rush the child to the hospital and instead fled the scene.