'Not unparliamentary': Congress's Ajay Rai defends 'latka-jhatka' jibe at Irani

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 20, 2022, 07:20 pm 2 min read

BJP reacted sharply to the comments by Ajay Rai against Smriti Irani

Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday defended his "latka-jhatka" comment against Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, claiming the words are not "unparliamentary" but "colloquial language." Rai also refused to apologize for the remarks saying that the statement was not made to insult anyone. Notably, Rai's contentious remarks had drawn harsh criticism from a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and others.

Why does this story matter?

Rai's remarks are the latest point of contention between Congress and the BJP, which are already at loggerheads over various issues, especially the Line of Actual Control (LAC) conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9.

The Opposition has cornered the government over the issue in the Parliament, too. Congress also led protests against the government and demanded a debate on the matter.

How did the controversy begin?

The controversy was triggered on Monday when Rai took a dig at Irani by making the "latka-jhatka" statement—an unfavorable reference to dance movements. "Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows latka-jhatka, and leaves," the UP Congress chief said during a press interaction.

Rai praised Gandhis to upset BJP

Rai further said Amethi had been a Gandhi stronghold, and the people would again invite the Gandhis to fight and win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from there. BJP leaders were upset with Rai's comments, following which they strongly attacked Congress and the party leader.

Video of Congress leader shared by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani ji



Union minister Smriti Irani reacts

Reacted to Rai's comments, Irani tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi ji, heard that you have used one of your...leaders to indecently announce your candidature from Amethi for the 2024 polls." "So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? Will you not run to the second seat? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter (sic)."

Congress leader defended comments

Meanwhile, defending his statements, Rai said, "It is a common, bol-chaal ki bhasha (way of speaking) in Amethi." "It means somebody suddenly appears and says something and then again disappears. I had no intention of insulting anyone. I have just said in a common way," he said. "It is not unparliamentary. Why should I apologize?" the Congress leader questioned.