2022 MCD elections: AAP ends BJP's 15-year rule with win

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 07, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) overcame early jitters to comfortably clinch the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday. The party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won 134 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came a close second with 104 seats. While the Congress was yet again decimated to just nine seats, Independents scored three wards.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD elections were conducted on Sunday but saw a lukewarm response from citizens as the voter turnout was recorded at 50%.

Both the AAP and BJP were involved in a slugfest in a bid to woo voters.

Exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the AAP.

With the win, AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule in the Delhi civic body.

AAP conquers BJP fort

According to the Delhi State Election Commission, the BJP won 104 wards and AAP won 134 wards, including those that were earlier won unopposed by the saffron party candidates. On the other hand, the Congress candidates performed poorly and even lost seats on which the party was incumbent. AAP scored maiden MCD win as it crossed the majority mark of 125.

Crucial ward wins for the parties

The BJP won the Seelampur ward, where earlier Congress candidate Mumtaz was leading. The saffron party candidates Alka Raghav and Ritu Goyal also won in Laxmi Nagar and Rohini wards, respectively, while AAP won Jama Masjid, Kapashera, Kadipur, Santnagar, and Jharoda wards. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ariba Khan won a crucial Abu Fazal Enclave ward, bagging the first win for the grand old party.

Majority of exit polls had predicted AAP's clean sweep

The majority of exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for AAP in the MCD elections, crossing the 150-mark in 250 wards. The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicted AAP winning 146-156 wards in the civic body elections. BJP was predicted to win 84-94 seats. Aaj Tak's exit poll predicted between 149 to 171 seats for AAP in the municipal elections.

Seats secured in the 2017 civic body election

The counting for MCD elections began at 8 am on Wednesday, with early trends indicating a close race between the AAP and the BJP. The previous civic body elections were held in 2017, where the BJP won all three corporations with 181 seats. The AAP had received 49 seats and Congress 31. Previously, MCD was separated into three sections: east, south, and north.