Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 15, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

US State Department spokeswoman Edward Ned Price said Washington knows about the search at BBC offices in Mumbai, Delhi

The United States (US) has stated that it is aware of the Income Tax Department's (I-T) raids at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Delhi and Mumbai offices, but it cannot make any comments on the situation. US State Department spokesperson Edward Ned Price said that Washington knows about the "search" and asserted that America supports the significance of worldwide press freedom.

The raids by the I-T department came just weeks after the Indian government banned the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, labeling it colonial propaganda.

Meanwhile, I-T officials claimed the raids were part of a tax evasion investigation.

Last week, the Supreme Court officially dismissed a plea by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta seeking a total ban on BBC in India.

"I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search," Price said following the raids on BBC offices in India. "Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well," he added.

"We support the importance of free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world," the US state official was quoted as saying by PTI. "It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," he added.

On Tuesday, the I-T Department of India conducted "survey" operations for over ten hours at BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices as part of its investigation into apparent tax evasion. As per officials, the raids were carried out to investigate international taxation and issues such as transfer pricing at BBC subsidiary firms. Officials also claimed the BBC was "defiant and noncompliant" despite receiving past notices.

According to PTI, nearly 70 officials reviewed documents related to the United Kingdom-based broadcaster's business activities and its Indian outlet. During the raid, no one was allowed to leave or enter the BBC office, and the mobile phones of the officials involved were also turned off. The officials also reportedly seized the phones of BBC officials at the start of the search.

Following the raids at BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi, the Opposition accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of targeted harassment. While the Congress labeled it an "undeclared emergency," Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra sarcastically tweeted, "How unexpected." In response, BJP leaders criticized the Opposition for backing the alleged "anti-India" media outlet.

In January, BBC released a documentary called India: The Modi Question that reportedly delves into Narendra Modi's approach toward Muslims, India's biggest religious minority. In 2002, communal riots erupted in Gujarat after a mob allegedly torched a train near Godhra Railway Station and burned nearly 59 Hindu pilgrims alive. The incident was blamed on Muslims, and the aftermath claimed almost 1,050 lives, per reports.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court of India rejected an appeal seeking a complete ban on BBC in the country for its documentary on PM Modi and its allegations regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots. An SC bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sanjiv Khanna called the PIL, filed by the Hindu Sena president, "completely misconceived."