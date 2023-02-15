Entertainment

Rishab Shetty wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Rishab Shetty wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 15, 2023, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Actor Rishab Shetty is now gearing up to work on 'Kantara 2', a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara'

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has added one more feather to the hat by winning a prestigious award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The Sandalwood actor was awarded Most Promising Actor for Kantara, one of the blockbuster hits of 2022, said reports on Wednesday. Shetty not only played the lead role in the film but also wrote its story and directed it.

Why does this story matter?

Made on a humble budget of Rs. 16 crore, Kantara went on to rake in over Rs. 400 crore at the worldwide box office. It became one of the biggest Indian blockbuster movies of 2022.

It also starred actors Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Pramod Shetty.

While Arvind Kashyap was roped in as the director of photography, Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music.

Shetty on PM Modi praising 'Kantara'

Shetty was one among the many actors and filmmakers from the Kannada film industry who sat at the same table with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Speaking of his interaction, Shetty said that it felt surreal when the PM mentioned Kantara multiple times. He also said that the esteemed guests discussed Kannada films with the Prime Minister.

'Kantara' placed Sandalwood industry on the world map

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara was successful in placing the Kannada film industry on the global map. The movie went on to create multiple records held by a Kannada film. Kantara also became the first-ever Kannada title to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. It reportedly became the highest-grossing Indian folklore movie at the worldwide box office.

Shetty is now gearing up for 'Kantara 2'

After the success of Kantara, Shetty is now gearing up for Kantara 2 which is touted to be a prequel to the 2022 film, set in the 1900s. The official announcement for the prequel was made by Shetty after Kantara completed 100 days of its release. He said that his team has already started working on a few ideas for the title.