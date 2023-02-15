Entertainment

BBC to release podcast and documentary on Kanye West

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 05:26 pm 1 min read

American pop icon Kanye West (Ye) is now known for his infamous anti-Semitic comments. The 45-year-old rapper is also campaigning for the US 2024 Presidential elections. In a recent development, BBC is working on a documentary and an eight-part podcast on West's life. The documentary is tentatively titled We Need to Talk About Kanye and will be headlined by BAFTA-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar.

Documentary to trace West's complex journey

The documentary will be set against the backdrop of Ye's election campaign. It will also drop light on his controversial opinions which have enraged the netizens globally. It will trace the singer's complex journey to becoming a famous and successful pop icon, too. The documentary is slated to air on BBC Two and is distributed by Abacus Media Rights.

Details about upcoming podcast

It was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, whereas Catey Sexton and Jez Lee serve as executive producers. The upcoming documentary will be accompanied by the podcast titled The Kanye Story. This format of a documentary feature and podcast has been done by the BBC earlier. They made it on Shamima Begum, a British teenager who joined ISIS in Syria.