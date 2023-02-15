Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' premiere date out

OTT: Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' premiere date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 05:17 pm 1 min read

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' will premiere on May 4

Netflix's Bridgerton is one of the most acclaimed and followed series and the OTT giant had announced its prequel spinoff titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Fans were eager for this spin-off and its release date is finally here! Netflix took to Twitter to share that the show will premiere on May 4 and called it, "A love story that changed the world."

Everything we know about the upcoming series

This upcoming series will revolve around Queen Charlotte and how her marriage to King George III resulted in a huge societal shift. India Amarteifio will essay the titular character, whereas Corey Mylchreest will play King George. It also stars Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Arsema Thomas, among others. The six-episodic series is helmed by Tom Verica and written by Shonda Rhimes.

Twitter Post

A love story that changed the world.



Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4 pic.twitter.com/9SHG98vXDH — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2023