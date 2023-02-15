OTT: Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' premiere date out
Netflix's Bridgerton is one of the most acclaimed and followed series and the OTT giant had announced its prequel spinoff titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Fans were eager for this spin-off and its release date is finally here! Netflix took to Twitter to share that the show will premiere on May 4 and called it, "A love story that changed the world."
Everything we know about the upcoming series
This upcoming series will revolve around Queen Charlotte and how her marriage to King George III resulted in a huge societal shift. India Amarteifio will essay the titular character, whereas Corey Mylchreest will play King George. It also stars Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Arsema Thomas, among others. The six-episodic series is helmed by Tom Verica and written by Shonda Rhimes.
Twitter Post
A love story that changed the world.— Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2023
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4