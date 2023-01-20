Entertainment

'The Night Manager' trailer: Dangerous game of deceit, lies, betrayal

'The Night Manager' trailer: Dangerous game of deceit, lies, betrayal

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 20, 2023, 02:26 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor-starrer The Night Manager was released on Friday. It is an Indian remake of the British spy series of the same name which featured actors Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The remake is all set to release on an OTT platform next month on February 17, a week after Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi.

Why does this story matter?

Also starring Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome, The Night Manager is one of the most-anticipated web series of 2023. It will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

It is after the year 2020 that Kapoor and Roy Kapur are returning to work together, marking their second collaboration. They were first seen in Mohit Suri's film Malang which also featured Disha Patani.

Kapoor-Roy Kapur to reprise roles played by Laurie-Hiddleston

In the Indian adaptation, Kapoor will be seen playing Shelly Rungta, or in other words, Richard 'Dicky' Roper's role who is an arms dealer. This character was originally played by Laurie. Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will be seen as Hiddleston's "Night Manager" Jonathan Pine, whose name is Shaan. He is an ex-soldier who is now a night manager at a posh hotel.

It's all about deceit, lies, and betrayal

The trailer opens with Roy Kapur's character, Shaan, who is stranded in the middle of a snowy mountainous region. It then cuts to Kapoor's Rungta who is shown smoking a cigar in style. Rungta proudly boasts about how Indian authorities can't catch him. But Shaan, working as the night manager, plans to deceive Rungta and end his arms-dealing cartel, beginning a web of lies.

Everything to know about 'The Night Manager'

The original British spy series was directed by Susanne Bier while the Indian remake is helmed by Sandeep Modi. Priyanka Ghosh is credited as the co-director of the series. Meanwhile, the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar has made several Indian remakes of popular shows such as Criminal Justice, Luther, and The Office after it struck a deal with BBC.