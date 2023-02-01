Entertainment

'Bad Boys 4' announced; Will Smith-Martin Lawrence reunite

'Bad Boys' sequel has been announced

Sony Pictures announced the much-awaited sequel of Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This marks the fourth installment of the commercially acclaimed franchise. The production house revealed that the film is in pre-production and the announcement video shows Smith driving to Lawrence's house and he exclaims, "It's about that time!" Fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Project was put on hold after Smith-Chris Rock slap saga

The sequel was reportedly put on hold after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022. Back in May 2022, Sony Pictures Chief Tom Rothman rubbished the reports and said, "That [slap saga] was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment in front of the world." The film is helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

