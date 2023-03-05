Politics

TN: Case against BJP's Annamalai amid alleged Bihar migrant attacks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 05, 2023, 07:05 pm 3 min read

Alleged attacks against Bihar migrants: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai booked for inciting violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit chief, K Annamalai, was booked on Sunday by the state police on charges of promoting enmity between groups and inciting violence. The Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime Division has booked Annamalai under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), and 505(1)(c), as per the news outlet Deccan Herald.

Why does this story matter?

The case against Annamalai comes just a day after the Tamil Nadu BJP chief held the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party accountable for the ongoing row over the alleged attacks on migrant Bihar laborers in the state.

Numerous purported clips showing alleged attacks on migrant workers from Bihar started circulating on social media, which triggered panic among migrant laborers across the state.

Details on 'attack on migrants' case

According to the news agency ANI, a case has also been registered against the BJP Bihar Twitter account holder. Other than the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, four more individuals, including two journalists and BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, have also been booked at different police stations for spreading fake news regarding attacks on migrant laborers in the state.

Annamalai's comments on DMK, its alliance parties

On Saturday, Annamalai released a statement on the purported attacks, claiming that migrant laborers were safe in the state. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance party leaders were the main reason for the hostility towards them, he claimed. He also alleged that the people, the police, and the government do not endorse the views of DMK and its alliance partners.

Remarks on fake news about 'attacks on migrant workers'

While opposing the spread of fake news on the alleged attacks, Annamalai said on Twitter, "It is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu." "We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of "The World is One" and do not endorse the separatism and vile hatred against our North Indian friends," he added.

Here's how 'fake' videos triggered massive panic

A statewide panic was triggered after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised concerns on Thursday over the purported clips of "attacks" against laborers. This affected the Tamil Nadu industries badly, as numerous workers stayed off work, too. Taking cognizance of the matter, TN Director General of Police Sylendra Babu released a statement, saying that the clip going viral on social media was "mischievous" and "false."