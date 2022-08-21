Politics

If opposition backs, Nitish could be 'strong' PM candidate: Tejashwi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 21, 2022

The coalition government in Bihar faces floor test on August 24.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an interview with news agency PTI said that if Opposition considers, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be a strong candidate for prime minister's post in 2024 general elections. He said that Janta Dal (U) leader Kumar has a positive image and enjoys goodwill nationwide. He said the Mahagathbandhan coming to power is a good sign for the Opposition.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nitish Kumar broke away from alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being at loggerheads in the recent past over numerous issues and formed a coalition government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took their oaths of office on August 10.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had abandoned the "Mahagathbandhan" government to join hands with the BJP in 2017.

Allegations 'BJP allegations cries of a wolf'

Responding to BJP's accusations of Jungle Raj in Bihar with most ministers and leaders facing criminal charges, he termed the allegations a worn out discourse and likened it to the "cries of a wolf". He attacked BJP saying that it was its nature to disregard regional disparity and that Bihar had not received a lot of help from Center.

Opposition 'Sign that Opposition acknowledges need to weed out BJP'

He said that JD(U), RJD, Congress and other parties getting together was a good sign for the opposition. It reflected that they acknowledged the danger of BJP homogenizing the political landscape and it must be weeded out. He said that BJP was using State machinery and media to rule out diversity and it was a question of regional representation, social justice and development.

Floor test No ambition for PM post, working for Opposition unity: Nitish

The Mahagathbandhan government led by Nitish Kumar will face a floor test on August 24. After ditching BJP and forming the new government, he was questioned about his potential PM candidacy. He denied such claims saying he had no such ambitions and was merely working for unity among opposition. He has a track record of jumping ship and has returned as CM eight times.