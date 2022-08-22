Politics

Stones pelted on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, 13 arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 22, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

Official said a case has been filed against 15 persons, of whom 13 are already in custody.

The police arrested 13 people in connection with the stone-pelting at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy in Patna on Sunday, India Today reported quoting Patna's senior superintendent of police (SSP). The windows of at least four cars were damaged when the CM's convoy was attacked by a mob at the Sohgi village in Gaurichak on the Patna-Gaya highway, the report said.

Incident How did the incident take place?

An enraged mob had blocked the Patna-Gaya highway following the death of a young man who had been missing for many days, said Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh. He said the crowd pelted stones at the CM's arcade, too. However, it was dispersed quickly by the police. A case was filed against 15 persons, of which 13 have already been taken into custody, Singh added.

Details Kumar was not part of the convoy

As per reports, the incident happened at around 5:00 pm on Sunday, and there were officers, who are part of the chief minister's security team, in the convoy when the stone-pelting occurred. The convoy was on its way to Gaya ahead of the CM's visit on Monday. However, Kumar was not present when the incident took place.

Twitter Post Watch video of stone-pelting incident here

Angry mob pelted stones on CM Nitish Kumar carcade in #Patna, Nitish Kumar was not in the convoy. pic.twitter.com/BTMrr4mfdz — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 21, 2022

Twitter Post Images of the incident shared on Twitter

Bihar | A total of 13 accused have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar yesterday: SSP Patna https://t.co/vPUyPwI32X — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Tour Bihar CM touring Gaya to inspect rubber dam

According to India Today, Kumar is touring Gaya on Monday to inspect the rubber dam that is being built there. He is also scheduled to preside over a meeting about the district's drought crisis. The Bihar chief minister will arrive in Gaya by helicopter, and cars from his carcade reached there a day earlier.