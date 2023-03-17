India

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 20 amid ruckus

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 20 amid ruckus

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 17, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

Lok Sabha, Raja Sabha adjourned till March 20 amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks

The proceedings at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until March 20 amid an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Indian democracy in the United Kingdom (UK). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs shouted slogans in both Houses, demanding an apology from Gandhi, while the Opposition continued to attack the Centre over the Adani Group-Hindenburg controversy.

Why does this story matter?

The former Congress president's speech at Cambridge University sparked a massive row after he claimed that democracy in India was under attack and opposition leaders were being spied on.

With the general election just a year away in India, Congress has been attacking the Centre over matters like the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Narendra Modi and the Gautam Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

Both Houses adjourned till March 20

Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned to reconvene on 20th March, amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Adani issue — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023