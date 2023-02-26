Politics

East to west: Congress now working on new pan-India march

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 26, 2023, 07:31 pm 3 min read

Congress planning new cross-India march after Bharat Jodo Yatra success

As the Congress's three-day plenary session ended on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh announced they were now working on a new mass contact program similar to the recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). However, this time the cross-country march will be from east to west. According to NDTV, the Congress wants to keep the BJY's momentum going until next year's general election.

Why does this story matter?

Launched by the Congress on September 7, 2022, to rally its cadres and restore public support ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a 4,000km pan-India march.

The grand old party's first pan-India march in independent India was led by Rahul Gandhi. It was aimed at reviving its position as the main opposition party and strengthening itself internally and externally.

Congress's new 'yatra' might start from Arunachal: Report

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the plenary session, Congress General Secretary Ramesh revealed that the party is now planning for its next move to carry out an east-to-west march ahead of the upcoming polls later this year. According to the news agency PTI, the party's east-to-west yatra might start from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and conclude in Gujarat's Porbandar.

New yatra will be different from Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ramesh

"An east-to-west yatra, probably from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, is being considered...its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra," The Times of India quoted Ramesh as saying. "Karnataka elections are due in April... There are more state polls in November, so the yatra may have to be taken before June or before November," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's address at Congress' 85th plenary session

While the final decision on the new foot march is yet to be made, Gandhi on Sunday hinted that he planned to keep going. At the Congress's plenary session, the former party chief told members that Congress was a "party of sacrifice." "Please make a program with our sweat and blood, and the entire country will be with us," Gandhi told party workers.

Gandhi talks about how 'everything changed' during yatra

"The day we started doing this (BJY), everything changed. We didn't talk politics...the relationship (with people) changed," Gandhi remarked while referring to the recently concluded yatra. "When I reached Jammu and Kashmir, I became quiet... I don't have a house. Whoever comes, rich or poor, old or young, any religion, they must know I have come to their house," the Congress leader added.

Congress's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra

The party's pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30, nearly five months after it was launched at Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7 last year. Gandhi unfurled the national flag in the presence of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders at the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar to mark the end of the foot march.