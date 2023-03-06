Politics

Meghalaya: Congress accuses Modi of being 'double-tongued,' targets BJP-NPP alliance

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 06, 2023, 05:32 pm 3 min read

The Congress seems to have found a new way to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post-Meghalaya Assembly elections. On Monday, it questioned the BJP over its post-poll alliance with Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) despite running a poll campaign against him earlier. Sharing videos of PM Narendra Modi's past speeches slamming Sangma, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused him of being double-tongued.

Why does this story matter?

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party with 26 of 59 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, falling short of the 31-seat majority mark.

However, it received support from two BJP MLAs and two independent legislators.

Later, two major regional parties, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), also backed the coalition, which now has the support of 45 MLAs.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi, Amit Shah

On Twitter, Ramesh alleged the BJP allied with the NPP in Meghalaya despite running a campaign against Sangma on corruption allegations. He targeted PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by sharing videos of their previous speeches where they had attacked Sangma for running the "most corrupt" state government in the country. He also mocked the BJP for deviating from its previous stance.

BJP joined NPP in fit of amnesia: Ramesh mocks BJP

Referring to the BJP-NPP alliance, Ramesh tweeted, "A few days back Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now, of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better (sic)." "BJP Washing Machine is now running full speed," the Congress leader said in another tweet.

What Jairam Ramesh tweeted

A few days back Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better.



Just listen to G2👇 pic.twitter.com/Wjd3pHHiI1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 6, 2023

Sangma stakes claim to form Meghalaya government

Sangma on Friday visited Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the government. Modi congratulated the NPP chief on his party's performance and stated that he looked forward to working with it to develop the state. "My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji (Sangma's father) would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya's progress," he tweeted.

NPP emerged single-largest party; gathered support from BJP, others

Winning 26 of 59 Assembly seats, the NPP emerged as Meghalaya's single-largest party. The UDP, an ally of the NPP in the previous administration, emerged as the second-largest party with 11 seats. The NPP later gained the backing of the BJP and regional parties, bringing the coalition's total to 45 seats. Sagma is set to become Meghalaya's chief minister for the second consecutive time.