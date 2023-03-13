India

Centre may not amend Wildlife-Act after 'Elephant Whisperers' Oscar: Congress

Mar 13, 2023

Elephant Whisperers Oscar win might force Centre against amending Wild Life Act 1972

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that The Elephant Whisperers winning an Oscar might "force" the Narendra Modi-led union government to not move ahead with the "widely-opposed elephant-unfriendly" amendments to the 1972 Wild Life Protection Act. The Congress MP also added that elephants were officially declared a national heritage animal in India in 2010.

Why does this story matter?

Ramesh's reaction comes right after The Elephant Whisperers made history after it was awarded the Oscar for Best Documentary Short on Monday.

Produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary was one of the three Indian projects that won a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

Monga and Gonsalves were both present in Los Angeles to receive the award.

Here's what Ramesh said on 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said: "It is wonderful that The Elephant Whisperers has won an Oscar." "Maybe this will force the Modi govt not to press ahead with the widely opposed elephant-unfriendly amendments to the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. In 2010 the elephant had been declared the national heritage animal," he added.

Congress leader's tweet

Know about Wild Life Protection Act 1972

The 1972 Wild Life Protection Act provides a legal framework to protect plants, birds, and wildlife to maintain environmental and ecological security in the country. The Act also prohibits hunting to protect wildlife and regulates wildlife trades and items made from them. Furthermore, it is split into six schedules that list animals and plants according to degrees of monitoring and protection.

Meaning of 'elephant-unfriendly' in amendment

Last December, the Rajya Sabha passed a Bill to amend the 1972 Wild Life Protection Act. The Bill proposes amending Section 43 of the Act to allow an individual with a valid certificate of ownership to transport or transfer captive elephants for areas or "any other purpose." However, concerns have been raised regarding the wording "any other purpose," which may increase brutality against elephants.

'The Elephant Whisperers' historic moment at Oscars

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperer secured the Best Documentary Short Award on Monday at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards and became the first Indian production to win in the category. Shot at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp and consisting of mesmerizing visuals, the documentary showcases a heartwarming bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

Gonsalves' heartwarming acceptance speech

In her acceptance speech, Gonsalves said: "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with, and finally, for coexistence." Gonsalves also thanked her family, the Academy, and the producer of the documentary before dedicating the award to her "motherland India."