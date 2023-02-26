Entertainment

PGA Awards: 'Everything Everywhere...' bags best film; other key winners

PGA Awards: 'Everything Everywhere...' bags best film; other key winners

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 26, 2023, 06:43 pm 2 min read

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture award at PGA Awards

After bagging 11 Oscar nominations, Everything Everywhere All At Once has now won the best film award at the Producers Guild Awards 2023. The star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday (local time) honored the multiverse-jumping sci-fi movie ahead of next month's Academy Awards. Navalny, Pinocchio, The Bear, and The White Lotus were also among the top winners. Here are the key winners.

Oscar hopefuls bag top honors at PGA Awards

Credited as the most accurate Oscar predictor, PGA Awards honored Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio in the best animated feature category. Navalny, which delineates an imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, won the best documentary trophy. PGA Awards—voted on by 8,000-odd producers—honors TV productions, too, with The Bear winning the best comedy, The White Lotus getting the best drama award, and The Dropout for limited series.

Tom Cruise honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor-producer Tom Cruise was conferred with the David O Selznick Achievement Award, which recognizes extraordinary work by a producer in motion pictures. Interestingly, the award comes as Cruise looks to clinch his first-ever Oscar next month. His latest release, Top Gun: Maverick , has been widely credited for bringing audiences back to the big screens after the pandemic pause, earning a whopping $1.5B internationally.

Mindy Kaling bags Norman Lear Award

Meanwhile, ace screenwriter-actor-producer Mindy Kaling was honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at the PGA Awards. The multi-hyphenate, who broke through as a writer and starred in NBC's The Office, dedicated the award to her late mother and thanked The Office producers Howard Klein and Greg Daniels for giving her a massive start.

Know all about PGA Awards

The Producers Guild Awards, or PGA Awards, are annual accolades presented by the Producers Guild of America to honor excellence in film and television production. Starting in 1990, the awards have since become one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. The PGA Awards recognize producers in various categories, including best picture, animated theatrical motion picture, documentary motion picture, and television series.