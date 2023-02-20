Entertainment

BAFTA 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big!

The prestigious BAFTA Awards were announced in London on Sunday. German film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' won the maximum awards!

Make way for the BAFTA winners! The prestigious awards were announced on Sunday (February 19) in London. German film All Quiet on the Western Front took home a whopping seven awards, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis claimed four each. Unfortunately, India's dreams were quashed since Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes lost in the Best Documentary category. Here are the major winners.

Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett shone brightly as Best Actors

Austin Butler (Elvis) was adjudged the Best Actor, defeating Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living). Cate Blanchett (TAR) was the Best Actress, beating Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO).

'All Quiet on the Western Front' won Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front took home the Best Picture Award while beating other notable contenders such as The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis, and TAR. Edward Berger also won the Best Director Award for the same film. The Outstanding British Film Award was clinched by the critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin.

Check out who won the Outstanding debut Award

The prestigious award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer went to Aftersun. Blue Jean, Electric Malady, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and Rebellion were other contenders. All Quiet on the Western Front was declared as the Best Film Not in the English Language, whizzing past Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

Here are the other major awardees of the night

Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor Awards respectively for The Banshees of Inisherin, while Navalny was declared the winner of the Best Documentary category. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won Best Animated Film, while Best Original Screenplay went to The Banshees of Inisherin. Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged victorious in the Best Editing department.