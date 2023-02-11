Entertainment

Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston! 5 best comedies you should watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 11, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Jennifer Aniston is a famous name globally and she has been relevant for over three decades. The unabashedly beautiful actor is aging like fine wine. From her F.R.I.E.N.D.S days to the about-to-be-released Murder Mystery 2, she has donned several kinds of roles. On her 54th birthday on Saturday, we look at the five best comic roles of the actor.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

The 2011 romantic comedy features Aniston and the rom-com OG Adam Sandler. It revolves around a plastic surgeon (Sandler) who takes help from his assistant (Aniston) to woo a school teacher. In the process, he falls in love with his own assistant. The comic tropes are hilarious and Aniston just nails it. Sandler's reaction to her transformation is us ogling at Aniston.

'We're The Millers' (2013)

The 2013 crime comedy-drama is directed by Rawson M Thurber and has become a cult classic with time. Will Poulter's iconic scene has become an eternal part of memedom. In this film, Aniston plays the role of a stripper who along with two other neighbors helps a small-time pot dealer smuggle drugs from Mexico. The four distinct characters are hilarious.

'He's Just Not That Into You' (2009)

The Ken Kwapis-directed romantic comedy is undoubtedly one of Aniston's best works. The ensemble cast of nine members has four subplots with different kinds of problems in their love lives. All the characters are somehow related to each other. The structure is similar to Love Actually. Aniston plays Beth Murphy who reconciles with her longtime boyfriend Ben after some relationship-related issues.

'Along Came Polly' (2004)

The John Hamburg-directed romantic comedy had a very realistic approach to human relationships. Aniston's emotional capabilities were very well brought out on the screen. It revolves around Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller) who reconnects and falls in love with an old classmate Polly Prince (Aniston). Things go haywire as Feffer's ex-wife tries to reconcile with him, too. This is undoubtedly my favorite Aniston movie.

'Rumor Has It...' (2005)

This film had a star cast comprising Aniston, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Costner, and Shirley MacLaine but it didn't perform up to expectations. It received negative reviews from critics and was a sleeper hit at the box office. It stands out because of Aniston's performance and out-of-the-box storyline. It revolves around Aniston thinking that the novel The Graduate is based on her mother and grandmother.