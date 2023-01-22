Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes India's highest-grossing Hollywood film

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 22, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

James Cameron's Hollywood magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water arrived in theaters with a splash in December and has been breaking one record after the other all over the world! After emerging as the biggest release of 2022, it has now achieved the distinction of becoming the most successful Hollywood movie in the Indian market, beating several other biggies. Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

James Cameron's world of Sky People and the Na'vi 13 years after Avatar (2009).

It opened to fantastic reviews, and people flocked to the theaters for Avatar 2's aesthetic visuals.

Notably, Avatar 2 is the first of many sequels to the 2009 film.

The third part of the franchise, tentatively titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer, is expected to be released in 2024.

Look at the fantasy drama in numbers

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news on Saturday. He tweeted, "#Avatar2 creates HISTORY... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing *lifetime biz* of #AvengersEndgame." While Marvel's Avengers: Endgame's box office haul was an astounding Rs. 367cr, Avatar 2 has now surpassed it with a collection of Rs. 368.20cr (all languages in India), thus emerging as the clear winner.

Here's what Adarsh posted

Here's everything you need to know about 'Avatar 2'

In Avatar 2, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprised their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. Co-starring Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin, it is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. Moreover, it was penned by Cameron and Josh Friedman. A pan-world film, it was reportedly released in 160 languages in IMAX, 3D, PLF (Premium Large Format), high-resolution, and high fps versions.

What can we expect from 'Avatar 3'?

Cameron recently hinted at Avatar 3. He told Deadline, "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept." "We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in [Avatar 3], and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."