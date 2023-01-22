Entertainment

Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' release postponed, clash with 'PS-2' averted

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Jan 22, 2023, 11:12 am 2 min read

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, given the buzz it has created since it was launched last year. It was slated to release this summer and clash with Ponniyin Selvan: II. But the makers have reportedly postponed it to ensure there's enough time for post-production. Rajinikanth has collaborated with director Nelson Dilipkumar for this ambitious action thriller.

Here's when Rajinikanth-Dilipkumar film is likely to release

The Dilipkumar-directed film's release has now been postponed to August 11, per Pinkvilla, but the makers have not announced anything officially. It will also star Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu, among others. Mohanlal will also be seen in a special appearance. Its postponement means Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II has no major competition at the box office as of now.

'Jailer' is crucial for both Rajini, Dilipkumar

Notably, Jailer is an important movie for Rajinikanth and Dilipkumar as well. To recall, Rajinikanth received massive criticism for his previous film, Annaatthe (2021), while his project before that, Darbar (2020), also failed to make a mark at the box office. On the other hand, Dilipkumar's previous outing, Beast starring Vijay, received negative reviews as well.

A little about Ratnam's 'PS-2'

Meanwhile, Ratnam's magnum opus PS-I emerged as a huge money-spinner at the box office last year, hence the sequel is very much anticipated by fans. The cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Vikram, among others. Reportedly, the sequel will have several new cast members, too. The makers are aiming to start promotions in mid-February and release the film on April 28.