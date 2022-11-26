Entertainment

'Kantara's Tulu version to premiere in Australia and New Zealand

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 26, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

'Kantara's original Kannada version hit the theaters on September 30

Kannada film Kantara has been making headlines for months now. Its box office haul and raving reviews are making the film trend across the globe since its release in September. Now, the film is set to achieve yet another feat. The Tulu version of Kantara is set to premiere in Australia and New Zealand, the makers announced on Friday. Dive in to know more.

Schedule of Tulu version in Australia and New Zealand

The news was shared by Dream Screens International, which is the Indian film distributor for Australia and New Zealand. It shared the movie's schedule along with its poster on social media and wrote, "Excited to announce KANTARA TULU Version... After Blockbuster Hit KANTARA the Original TULU Version that all awaited to watch on Big Screen... IN CINEMAS #DivineBlockbusterKantara Tulu Version (sic)."

Excited to announce KANTARA TULU Version...After Blockbuster Hit KANTARA the Original TULU Version that all awaited to watch on Big Screen... IN CINEMAS #DivineBlockbusterKantara Tulu Version. pic.twitter.com/u56plW3HeW — Dream Screens International (@zeronmorris) November 24, 2022

All you need to know about ‘Kantara’

The Kannada version of Kantara was released on September 30, while its Hindi version was released on October 14. The Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions were released on October 15. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also starred him in the lead. Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G played pivotal roles, too. Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda bankrolled Kantara under Hombale Films.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming the movie

The movie's Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions are currently available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It debuted on the platform on Thursday. As far as the box office numbers are concerned, the movie broke several records and has collected Rs. 406.75cr at the global box office after a glorious run of 57 days in the cinema halls.

Film made headlines after plagiarism allegation

Meanwhile, the movie made the headlines recently after Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of plagiarizing their number Navarasam. They alleged the popular song Varaha Roopam from Kantara was copied from Navarasam. While the song was banned from the movie after initial trials, a recent court ruling lifted the ban and reportedly permitted the makers to include it in the movie.