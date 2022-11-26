Entertainment

Shakira issues strong statement on Spanish tax fraud case

Pop star Shakira accused the Spanish Treasury of using "unacceptable methods" against her to "persecute" her in order to malign her image. To note, she is accused of not paying £12 million in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012-14. The trial is pending, and if found guilty, she could face eight years of imprisonment and be charged a fine of £23 million.

Why does this story matter?

The Columbian singer has been loved worldwide for over three decades now and has made the whole world groove to her beats.

However, the Waka Waka crooner's professional and personal lives have always been under scrutiny, be it her relationship with her ex-husband, Spanish football giant Gerard Pique, or their recent fallout. The tax evasion case against her has also garnered media attention.

Shakira is ready to prove her innocence

The 45-year-old singer's spokesperson, in a statement via Daily Mail, said she will be fighting for her innocence in court and has no plans to make any deals with Spanish authorities. Shakira became a full-time tax resident of Spain in 2015, but tax inspectors found that she spent more than 183 days each—considered a resident for tax purposes in Spain—in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Shakira's statement to Spanish tax authorities

Overall, Shakira allegedly stayed in Spain for 242 days, 212 days, and 243 days in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. Now, she has slammed Spanish tax authorities in the latest statement, claiming they violated her right to privacy. Her legal team also released a statement saying she never stayed for over 183 days in any year, and there is no evidence to prove otherwise.

Shakira paid €‎90 million to Spain for international income

The statement by Shakira's legal team—presented in a Barcelona court—asserted, "Shakira has already paid more than €‎90 million for international income that has not been generated in Spain and for her international assets, without having a business center in this country where she has never earned a significant income." Meanwhile, a date for her trial at the Barcelona court is yet to be announced.