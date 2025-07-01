The long-awaited sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada is officially in production. The news was announced on social media with a video featuring the famous pitchfork heel from the movie poster, this time joined by another identical heel. Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, along with original cast members Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , and Stanley Tucci.

New addition Plot details and more Kenneth Branagh will reportedly join the cast as Miranda's husband. The plot details are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that the story will revolve around Miranda dealing with a struggling magazine industry and seeking help from her former assistant Emily, who now controls advertising dollars for a luxury brand. The 2006 film was based on Lauren Weisberger's semi-autobiographical novel about working for Anna Wintour at Vogue. And, this association hasn't always been a flower path.

Production hurdles Filming the OG came with several challenges The production of The Devil Wears Prada faced several challenges, including difficulties in filming at New York institutions like the Metropolitan Museum and Bryant Park. Director David Frankel had previously stated that these locations wouldn't participate in the film. Additionally, high-end NYC apartment buildings also refused to allow filming on their premises, forcing the team to borrow a townhouse from a producer's friend for Miranda's apartment scenes.

Wintour's role Wintour's influence on the film Wintour, the real-life inspiration for Miranda Priestly, had a significant influence on the film. Her relationships with designers made it difficult for costume head Patricia Field to source outfits for a high-fashion film. Despite these challenges, Streep and the filmmakers chose to give Miranda some redeeming qualities, allowing viewers to empathize with her character, a departure from Weisberger's book portrayal. Over the years, Wintour has been kind of neutral to the film, calling it "entertainment" and "not a true rendition."