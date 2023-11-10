'Big Little Lies' to 'Chernobyl': Best thrillers on HBO Max

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Big Little Lies' to 'Chernobyl': Best thrillers on HBO Max

By Namrata Ganguly 03:57 pm Nov 10, 202303:57 pm

Thriller shows to binge-watch on HBO Max

It's the heart-pounding world of suspense, intrigue, and nail-biting tension where every twist and turn keeps you on the edge of your seat- the world of thrillers. And, HBO Max is here with a plethora of thrilling experiences. Whether you crave the adrenaline rush of a gripping crime drama or the mystery of a psychological thriller, here's a list of top thriller shows.

2/6

'The Girl Before' (2021)

Based on JP Delaney's best-selling novel, the gripping thriller show The Girl Before is praised for suspense, psychological tension, and intricate storytelling. It intertwines the lives of two women, both tenants of a minimalist, technologically advanced house designed by a mysterious architect. The house, with its strict rules, holds dark secrets and triggers a series of chilling events.

3/6

'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin, the historical thriller drama miniseries Chernobyl is based on the true event that took place in April 1986 at the Chernobyl nuclear power and its aftermath. The explosion at the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics plant became one of the biggest man-made catastrophes. One of the highest-rated shows in the last 10 years, it has won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards.

4/6

'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Packed with a stellar cast comprising Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern, among others, the HBO murder mystery series Big Little Lies is based on Liane Moriarty's namesake novel. The David E Kelly directorial follows the lives of a group of women in Monterey, California. As seemingly perfect lives unravel, dark secrets and lies emerge, leading to a murder.

5/6

'Mamon' (2015-)

In a compelling tale of ambition and moral compromise, the thriller series Mamon, directed by Vladimír Michálek, delves into the shadowy realms of power, corruption, and personal sacrifice. The six-part series follows "an investigative journalist's quest to expose corruption at a prominent energy company and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths surrounding the case," as per HBO Max's synopsis.

6/6

'Carnivàle' (2003-2005)

Set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, the dark and enigmatic series Carnivàle blends the supernatural with the mundane. The series follows the journey of Ben Hawkins, a young man with mysterious powers, as he joins a traveling carnival. Beneath the big top, a battle between good and evil unfolds, featuring complex characters and a richly atmospheric setting.