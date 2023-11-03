'Dior and I' to 'Valentino': Best fashion documentaries

'Dior and I' to 'Valentino': Best fashion documentaries

By Namrata Ganguly Nov 03, 2023

Best documentaries on fashion

Fashion isn't just about clothing; it's an art form, a reflection of society. To delve deeper into the world of haute couture and the creative minds that shape it- from the iconic houses of fashion to the rising stars of the industry- these documentaries provide an exclusive backstage pass to the glamor, innovation, and dedication that fuel this billion-dollar industry.

'Valentino: The Last Emperor' (2008)

Valentino: The Last Emperor offers an intimate glimpse into legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani's life and paints a portrait of the fashion icon and the empire he built. Matt Tyrnauer-directed documentary chronicles Valentino's final years at the helm of his iconic fashion house. It delves into the opulent world of haute couture, capturing the designer's creativity, perfectionism, and enduring partnership with Giancarlo Giammetti.

'Bill Cunningham New York' (2010)

Bill Cunningham New York, directed by Richard Press, celebrates the life and work of the iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. It provides an intimate portrait of the photographer's unassuming yet extraordinary career, documenting New York City's street fashion and social scenes for decades. Cunningham's dedication to his craft and his genuine passion for capturing the city's style make this documentary an inspiring tribute.

'Dior and I' (2014)

Directed by Frédéric Tcheng, Dior and I offers an unprecedented look into the prestigious fashion house of Christian Dior as it welcomes Raf Simons as its new art director. Viewers witness the intense, high-pressure process of creating a couture collection in just eight weeks, as Simons and his dedicated team strive to maintain the brand's legacy while infusing new creative energy.

'7 Days Out' (2018)

7 Days Out is a captivating documentary series on Netflix that peeks into behind-the-scenes clips of monumental events in the worlds of sports, fashion, and entertainment. Each episode offers an in-depth look at the intense preparation and drama surrounding these events, from the Kentucky Derby to the Westminster Dog Show. It showcases the dedication, craftsmanship, and high-stakes moments leading up to these iconic spectacles.

'McQueen' (2018)

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui-directed biographical documentary McQueen explores the personal and professional life of the enigmatic fashion designer Alexander McQueen. It delves into McQueen's innovative creations and tumultuous personal journey. It unveils the artistic genius behind his bold, often controversial designs and the challenges he faced. This documentary is a poignant tribute to a visionary talent taken too soon.