Tributes are pouring in for Hollywood actor Matthew Perry

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry (54), who played the beloved character of "sarcasm personified" Chandler Bing in F.RI.E.N.D.S. He died by apparent drowning in a bathtub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday night (local time); the authorities have ruled out foul play. F.R.I.E.N.D.S's social media pages, production house Warner Bros., and several former colleagues and other celebrities have condoled his death.

Warner Bros. remembered Perry through heartfelt message

Warner Bros. Television Group produced the show during its entirety. Its statement read, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

This is how 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' remembered Bing

The official account of the beloved sitcom wrote on X and Instagram, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans." NBC, the network on which the show ran originally, said his "legacy will live on through countless generations."

Perry's co-stars wrote earnest messages of love

Maggie Wheeler, who essayed Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend, Janice, remembered Perry in a social media post. "The joy you brought...in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared." Selma Blair—who played Chandler's coworker Wendy in F.R.I.E.N.D.S—wrote in her eulogy, "I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Take a look at Wheeler's emotional post

Piers Morgan, Tom Green also paid tributes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—who attended school with Perry—remembered him in a heartfelt social media post. Canadian-American actor Tom Green posted, "He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa, Canada. Rest in peace, Matthew." Piers Morgan, remembering Perry, brought up his addiction to alcohol. "A great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy."

Read Morgan's full tweet

Other actors from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' haven't yet reacted

By the time of publishing, Perry's main co-stars from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, including Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), had not officially posted condolence messages.