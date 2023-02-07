Entertainment

Valentine's Week: 6 times TV couples defined healthy relationship goals

Valentine's Week: 6 times TV couples defined healthy relationship goals

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 07, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

6 times TV couples portrayed healthy romantic relationships in sitcoms

Love it or hate it, we all, hopelessly and shamelessly, want two things in life- rom and com! More often than not, the relationships depicted in movies are not realistic or sometimes downright unhealthy. But, courtesy to some wonderful sitcoms that have captured functionally, real romances. As Valentine's Week begins, we list six TV couples who accurately depict the real meaning of healthy relationships.

Monica and Chandler from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

"Pyar Dosti Hai..." the classic dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan comes to mind when we're reminded of the love that Monica and Chandler shared on F.R.I.E.N.D.S! Even though Ross and Rachel always stole the show, it was the other two who shared a healthy relationship. They always supported each other no matter what! They faced real-life relationship problems in reel-life as a strong couple.

Jim and Pam from 'The Office'

Simply perfect for each other, Jim and Pam gave away major relationship goals! They embraced each other's qualities and held genuine respect for each other. One thing that we absolutely loved about the couple was, even when they faced frustrating issues, they never called it quits. Instead, they always worked it out, and found solutions. They held deep affection at their core.

David and Patrick from 'Schitt's Creek'

Touted as one of the best sitcoms of recent times, Schitt's Creek's famous characters David and Patrick celebrated the most heart-warming, healthy love story! The two characters were polls apart, and hilarious in their own way, but when together, they complemented each other. We witnessed how patience and flamboyance blend together in a relationship. Admitably, we admired Patrick's performance of Simply the Best.

Marshall and Lily from 'How I Met Your Mother'

Surely, the cute couple with their purest smiles won our hearts away! HIMYM may have gone haywire with pairing couples, but they somehow managed to give us Lily and Marshall. They taught us one thing - the consistency in relationships. The college sweethearts remained with each through thick and thin in life and stuck together to face all the ups and downs of life.

Claire and Phil from 'Modern Family'

They are total opposites! One of the most compelling married couples on the show Modern Family, Phil and Claire Dunphy, are fun to watch! They are silly, goofy, but they know how to share responsibilities as parents of three children. Marriages are not easy to work, and that is truthfully shown in this show, but despite conflicts, they come together to sort everything mindfully.

Jake and Amy from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Aren't they the best couple ever? In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake and Amy are detectives with the NYPD, and put a lot of things on stake for their duties, but as a romantic couple, their relationship is built on trust, and they respect each other immensely. They show all the signs of being in a healthy relationship when they compromise, to see each other happy!