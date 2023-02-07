Entertainment

Streaming in 2023: Every Disney+ Original title coming your way!

Streaming in 2023: Every Disney+ Original title coming your way!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 07, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

All Disney+ Originals to stream in the year 2023

The year 2022 was an exceptional year for streaming services who upped their game by launching highly successful original series and movies! This year is no different! From hitting the right note with teen-drama, romantic movies, action-thrillers, to ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney+ and Hulu are all set with an interesting line of titles to entertain the audiences. Scroll through to know more!

Marvel Studios's 'Loki' Season 2

Never fear folks, because Loki is here! The first season premiered in July 2021, and in the year 2022, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the second season will be available on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. As per the teaser posted by the streaming platform, the "multiverse madness" will be back to entertain the fans.

Twitter Post

'The Mandalorian'

The out-of-the-world series The Mandalorian will finally be hitting Disney+ for its third installment on March 1. Late last year, the epic trailer was released which created hype among the fans, and to add to it, Disney recently released a featurette for the new season that caught the attention of the fans. After the thrilling end to Season 2, the third installment is highly-anticipated.

A year full of adventure with new releases

There are a lot of entertainment goodies coming out on Disney+ and Hulu alone. The original movie Peter Wan & Wendy is a live-action movie directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker and Joe Roth. A revamped and reimagined version of the 1953 animated classic by the same name, it will stream exclusively on Disney+ soon.

Nick Fury will return to Earth in upcoming 'Secret Invasion'

From Marvel Studios, Secret Invasion will showcase Nick Fury returning to Earth and how! The mini-series will feature Samuel L Jackson as Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. Interestingly, these are the characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The show, based on a comic book, focuses on shape-shifting aliens "skrulls" and how with their powers they infiltrate the Marvel Universe.

What are the other titles coming in 2023?

The year 2023 is dedicated to the adventures by streaming platform Disney+. Apart from the above mentioned titles, some of the most highly-anticipated original movies and series include The Great, Tiny Beautiful Things, Great Expectations, Boston Strangler, among others. Apart from these, at the height of prom season, brand new romantic teen drama Prom Pact will premiere on March 31.