'Salaam Venky': Kajol's emotionally-charged film gets an OTT release date!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 06, 2023, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' will premiere on ZEE5 on February 10

After the success of the films Uunchai and Chhatriwali, streaming platform ZEE5 is all set to bring to the viewers another emotionally charged, slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky. Helmed by the National Award-winner Revathy, and bankrolled by BLive Productions, the film features Kajol as a loving mother who can go to any lengths for her son. Scroll through to know all the streaming details.

Why does this story matter?

The popular actor and director Revathy is widely regarded for her exceptional directorial skills and has a National Award to her name for the film Mitr (My Friend).

The ace director always focuses on bringing to light powerful female voices and social messages that can make a change in society.

The film was released in December 2022, and her collaboration with Kajol was highly-anticipated.

Watch 'Salaam Venky' on this date!

Punctuated with stellar performances by Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film will stream on ZEE5 from Friday (February 10), in Hindi. While announcing the news, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Manish Kalra elaborated that after the platform presented several light-hearted drama movies, investigative thrillers, and mysteries in the past, Salaam Venky would add some freshness to their ever-expanding content library.

'Life is uncertain, do not worry about the past…'

"After Salaam Venky, all I have learned is that life is uncertain, live it to the fullest," echoed Kajol's thoughts earlier in an interview with an entertainment portal. Further, she added that shooting for Salaam Venky was rather an emotional experience for her, as she is a mother of two, and resonated with Sujata's character in the movie on a personal level.

About the film 'Salaam Venky'

Based on Srikanth Murthy's celebrated work The Last Hurrah, the story of Salaam Venky has a heartwarming narrative that sheds light on the trials, tribulations, and exemplary heroism of every mother in this world. Venkatesh is diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The differently-abled young chess player fights a long and bitter legal battle along with his mother to attain euthanasia aka assisted suicide.