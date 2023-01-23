Entertainment

Sunny Kaushal dropped from 'Shiddat 2'; Radhika Madan to return

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 23, 2023, 05:44 pm 1 min read

Sunny Kaushal has been dropped from 'Shiddat 2'

As per recent developments, the makers of the 2021 film Shiddat are looking forward to making a sequel. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source associated with the project spilled the beans regarding this upcoming film. The first installment was not well-received by viewers. It was headlined by Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan, and helmed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Exciting details of the upcoming film

The source revealed that Madan will be reprising her role in the sequel. The source also emphasized that the previous film did not work up to their expectations but the decent response from viewers warrants a sequel. They confirmed that Kaushal will not be returning since his character died in the first installment. The makers have made no official announcement yet.

'Shiddat' in a nutshell

Shiddat is a passionate romantic drama between Madan and Kaushal who start getting attracted to each other after a bumpy start. In the meantime, Madan gets informed about her wedding in London and she leaves for that. Kaushal beats every odd and reaches London illegally to win his love back. It will be interesting to see, how they take the story forward now.