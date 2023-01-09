Entertainment

4 allegations leveled against Salman Khan by Somy Ali

4 allegations leveled against Salman Khan by Somy Ali

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 09, 2023, 04:01 pm 3 min read

Four allegations leveled against Salman Khan by Somy Ali

Bollywood actor Somy Ali has again taken to Instagram to accuse Salman Khan of allegedly banning her show in India. The duo dated back in the 1990s and Ali acted in several Hindi films too. She has earlier opened up about surviving sexual and physical abuse and called Khan "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood." Here are four allegations made by Ali against Khan.

Why does this story matter?

Salman Khan is a prominent name in the Hindi film industry with a massive fan base. Keeping aside the film realm, the actor has also been in the headlines for a multitude of reasons. In the past, actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have opened up about Khan harassing and physically abusing them. His name also popped up during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Banning Ali's Discovery+ show in India

Ali accused Khan of banning her Discovery+ show Fight or Flight which revolves around her NGO No More Tears which works for survivors of abuse including men, women, and children. It also works with the LGBTQ+ community. She alleged that Khan approached Discovery+ to ban the show in India. She said that 82% of the victims rescued by her NGO were Indian women.

Ali tagged Khan as a 'woman beater'

Ali accused the Wanted actor of physical abuse and termed him a "woman beater" in one of the posts. She also said that Khan has physically abused other women, too. Allegedly, Khan gave her cigarette burns and at times Ali's household help had to beg Khan to not beat Ali. Former Miss World Rai Bachchan also spoke about Khan abusing her physically.

Called out Khan for body-shaming her

The former actor accused Khan of having numerous affairs and flings while being in a relationship with her. She alleged that Khan abused her verbally and body-shamed her. She wrote, "After having tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid, and dumb." She also stated that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor "simply" used her.

Sodomy, faking height, being a 'sexual predator'

Ali accused Khan of sodomy and also tagged him as a sexual predator. She said that the trauma stayed with her for years. She also called out other women who support Khan and his activities. She further alleged that the actor fakes his height and is actually five feet six inches tall. She stated that Khan uses insoles to look taller in public.