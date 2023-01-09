Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan II' to 'Jailer': Upcoming Tamil movies of 2023

Take a look at the Tamil movies gearing up for release this year

With several sequels, most-awaited projects, and big actors' movie releases, 2023 sounds assuring for Kollywood. The Tamil entertainment industry is set to see some highly-awaited projects premiering on the big screens and it looks like several box office hauls are on the cards. Today, let us take a look at a few films that will hit the marque in 2023.

'Thunivu,' 'Varisu'

An epic box office clash is to happen this month as two biggies: Varisu and Thunivu are gearing up for release. Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu will be released on January 11. On the other hand, Thunivu led by Ajith Kumar-Manju Warrier will also see its release on the same day. Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidimpally, while H Vinoth is Thunivu's director.

'Vaathi,' 'Borrder,' 'Run Baby Run'

Dhanush's highly-awaited Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi aka Sir will be released on February 17. The film directed by Venky Atluri co-stars Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Borrder starring Arun Vijay will see its release on February 24. RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh's movie Run Baby Run will also be released in February, while its release date is yet to be announced.

'Pathu Thala,' 'Maaveeran'

Kollywood will witness yet another epic clash in March as Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala and Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran will be locking horns on the 30th of the month. Gangster flick Pathu Thala directed by Krishna will feature Priya Bhavani Shankar as the co-lead. Maaveeran, touted to be a superhero flick, is directed by Madonne Ashwin and will feature Aditi Shankar as the female lead.

'Jailer,' 'Ponniyin Selvan II'

Rajinikanth's Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is expected to arrive on April 14 as a Tamil New Year special. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the makers are expected to announce the release date officially soon. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II will see its release on April 28. It is expected that Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar will be released in October this year.