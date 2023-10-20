'Argo' to 'American Sniper': Hollywood movies set in Middle East

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Argo' to 'American Sniper': Hollywood movies set in Middle East

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Oct 20, 202302:10 am

Hollywood movies set in Middle East countries

The Middle East countries have been witnessing armed conflicts for over two decades. From World War II to the Cold War era, over the years, Hollywood has captured the US's war on terrorism, the rise of Islamic extremism, and the invasions through several brilliant films in a variety of genres. We have curated some of the best for you below.

2/7

'American Sniper' (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, the biographical war drama film American Sniper is based on the life of Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle, played by Bradley Cooper. The Oscar-winning film chronicles Kyle's extraordinary career as a marksman during the Iraq War, showcasing his dedication, the toll of war, and the challenges of reintegration into civilian life.

3/7

'Argo' (2012)

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, the political thriller Argo is an adaptation of US CIA operative Tony Mendez's memoir and based on Joshuah Bearman's article The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran. It follows a CIA agent who disguised as a Hollywood filmmaker to rescue six American hostages from Tehran, Iran in 1979-1981.

4/7

'Body of Lies' (2008)

Ridley Scott-directed Body of Lies is a tense espionage thriller that stars Leonardo DiCaprio as CIA operative Roger Ferris and Russell Crowe as his handler Ed Hoffman. The film delves into the world of counterterrorism as Ferris navigates a complex web of deceit and betrayal while pursuing a terrorist leader in the Middle East. It's a gripping exploration of modern intelligence warfare.

5/7

'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the riveting war drama The Hurt Locker focuses on a bomb disposal unit in Iraq during the height of the conflict offering a tense and authentic portrayal of the psychological toll of war. The film follows Sergeant James (Jeremy Renner), as he runs into conflict with the army bomb squad he is assigned to for his nonconformist way of working.

6/7

'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

David Lean's 1962 epic historical drama film Lawrence of Arabia portrays the remarkable life of TE Lawrence, portrayed by Peter O'Toole, during World War I. Lawrence's journey in the Arabian Desert and his involvement in the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire make for a grand, visually stunning narrative and a cinematic masterpiece. The film won seven Oscars.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2