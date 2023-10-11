How Elon Musk ensured Amber Heard retained 'Aquaman 2' role

01:44 pm Oct 11, 2023

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were reportedly in a romantic relationship

Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. But did you know that she was almost ousted from the film? And, it was none other than her rumored ex-love interest, Elon Musk, who came to her rescue. When Heard was allegedly on her way out from the franchise, Musk made his legal team intervene and ensure that she was enlisted in the sequel.

Why does this story matter?

The trailer of Aquaman 2 led by Jason Momoa, and also featuring Heard, was dropped in September. Directed by James Wan, the film is set for its release on December 20. Fans of the franchise have had mixed reactions to Heard's participation, especially since her highly-publicized defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Momoa and Wan, too, didn't allegedly want Heard in the movie.

How Musk ensured Heard's role in the film

According to a report by Variety, citing Heard's therapist Dawn Hughes's notes that were presented during the defamation trial, it claimed that Musk wrote a letter to Warner Bros. which ensured Heard's role was restrained. Musk's attorneys reportedly sent a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down," if she wasn't taken back in the sequel.

Heard claimed Momoa wanted her out of 'Aquaman 2'

In the same documents, Heard claimed that the film's leading star, Momoa didn't want her to be part of the film. She alleged that he came drunk on the sets, dressed as Depp, and said that he wanted to fire her. "Jason drunk—late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too," she alleged in the therapy notes.

Heard claimed Wan raised his voice at her

The therapy notes further claimed that Heard had similar allegations against Wan, too. "He raised his voice @ [at] me — 'I can't even post about Aquaman' — made it like it was my fault - I said 'I'm sorry,'" read Hughes's notes referring to the director, adding that no one was even allowed to click selfies with Heard on the set.

