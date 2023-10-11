Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira's wedding date, praises future son-in-law

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira's wedding date, praises future son-in-law

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Oct 11, 202312:52 pm

Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is about to embark on a new chapter of her life. In a recent interview, Khan revealed the heartwarming tidbit that Ira is all set to marry her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024—putting an end to all speculations. The couple got engaged in September 2022. During the interview, Khan went on to commend Shikhare for being a pillar of emotional support during Ira's challenging journey through depression.

2/6

'He's like a son': Khan on soon-to-be son-in-law

In a candid conversation with News18, the Dangal actor warmly talked about Shikhare, saying that "he is like a son." Khan revealed, "He is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who...they are so happy together."

3/6

'I'm very emotional...Can't control my smile nor my tears'

When Khan was asked about his emotions about the wedding, he candidly shared, "Uss din main bahut rone waala hoon (I'm going to cry a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)." Meanwhile, Khan took a break from his work to spend quality time with his family. Reflecting on his hiatus, he expressed how it has been instrumental in strengthening his bond with them.

4/6

Ira and Shikhare's relationship timeline

Ira, a mental health advocate and a budding theater director, met fitness coach Shikhare back in 2020. Throughout the past three years, this dynamic duo has relished their time together. Although they had been rather reserved about displaying their affection on social media in the past, everything changed after Shikhare popped the big question to Ira.

5/6

Let's revisit their cute proposal video!

Instagram post A post shared by khan.ira on October 11, 2023 at 12:37 pm IST

6/6

Here's a quick look at Khan's upcoming projects

During the same interview, Khan shared that he's set to star in his upcoming production venture, titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The 58-year-old actor offered a sneak peek into the project, saying, "We're going 10 steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par." Khan—whose last release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)—mentioned, "I'm doing three films as a producer. There is Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao. Another one with my son Junaid Khan, and Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol."