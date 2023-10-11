Batman to Flash: Justice League members and their powers

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Batman to Flash: Justice League members and their powers

By Namrata Ganguly 12:46 pm Oct 11, 202312:46 pm

DCEU's 'Justice League' characters and their superpowers

DC Comics's Justice League is the "earth's first line of defense against threats too large for humanity to face alone." The League comprises the world's greatest superheroes who have saved humanity for several decades from some of the worst threats like alien warlords, ancient demons, powerful sorcerers, and Darkseid—the God of Evil. Check out the members who've been featured in the Justice League films.

2/7

Batman

Bruce Wayne aka Batman dedicated his life to vengeance. He began a never-ending battle against Gotham City's criminal underworld in memory of his dead parents who were killed during Wayne's childhood. With a near-perfect mind and body, he is a self-made superhero with superpowers- intellect, strength, and living a double life of a billionaire by day. Ben Affleck portrayed Batman in Justice League films.

3/7

Superman

The Man of Steel, popularly known as Superman, is faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, according to DCEU. Superman, raised in Kansa's Smallville, is the last survivor of the wrecked planet Krypton whose supernatural abilities include immense strength, heat vision, speed, reflexes, solar energy absorption, and X-ray vision, among others. Henry Cavill portrayed Superman in the Justice League films.

4/7

Wonder Woman

She is the Amazonian warrior princess known for fighting for peace in Man's World and a symbol of empowerment. Portrayed by Gal Gadot, she is the DC superhero Wonder Woman aka Princess Diana of Themyscira. She fights for peace and stands for life and a world without any war, hate, or violence. Her superpowers include immunity against physical harm, strength, speed, and combat prowess.

5/7

Aquaman

Arthur Curry aka Aquaman is the son of the Queen of Atlantis. Portrayed by Jason Momoa in the films, he is the King of the Seven Seas, commanding a kingdom that covers three-quarters of the Earth's surface. As his name and origin suggest, his abilities include underwater survival, telepathic control of aquatic life, hydrokinesis, weather and electricity manipulation via trident, besides strength and durability.

6/7

The Flash

Touted to be the "Fastest Man Alive," Barry Allen aka The Flash gained his mysterious superpower of "Speed Force" during an arbitrary lab accident when he was a college student. The red-costumed man has been running at impossible speeds to save lives and the defenseless in mere seconds. Ezra Miller portrayed the superhero with his last outing being the solo The Flash movie.

7/7

Cyborg

Cyborg is a part man and part machine. Following a fateful incident, high schooler Vic Stone found himself becoming a Cyborg instead of being dead. A son of scientist parents, once an aspiring athlete, he is a former Teen Titans member and a current Justice League member. He "wrestles to preserve his humanity with every new upgrade." Ray Fisher portrayed the character on screen.