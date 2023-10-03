'Loki' S02: Character guide of who's new, who's back

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Loki' S02: Character guide of who's new, who's back

By Namrata Ganguly 02:57 pm Oct 03, 202302:57 pm

'Loki' Season 2 cast and characters

The much-awaited second season of the Marvel series Loki is finally set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (October 6). Headed by Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, the series will resume from "the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority." Check out who's who this season below.

2/6

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Hiddleston reprises his role as the Marvel character Loki Odinson aka the God of Mischief. He has won hearts across the globe ever since he embodied the character in his MCU debut Thor in 2011. Not only creating chaos in Asgard in a desire to be its king, in this series, Loki wreaks havoc across realms as a part of the Time Variance Authority.

3/6

Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius

Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums, Midnight In Paris) will be back as Agent Mobius in Loki's second season as well. Not a superhero, Mobius is a suit-wearing agent for the TVA who specializes in the investigations of particularly dangerous time criminals, as Marvel describes. The equation filled with wit, partnership, and genuine emotions between Loki and Mobius is worth watching in the series.

4/6

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Sophia Di Martino (Flowers, Casualty) will be seen appearing as Sylvie once again in the second season. Sylvie is the "extremely capable and dangerous" variant who just happens to be another version of Loki existing in an alternate realm. With her feud against the TVA, we are supposed to see a great character arc in Sylvie this season.

5/6

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely aka Kang the Conqueror

The second season of Loki is set to introduce Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely aka Kang the Conqueror after his appearance in the 2023 MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania and Loki S01. Belonging to the 31st century, he is known as the Master of Time who has had many names across the timestream including Immortus, Iron Lad, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion.

6/6

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros

The Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will appear in a pivotal role in the second season as Ouroboros, who reportedly works at the tech division of the TVA. This series marks his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other new characters include Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie while Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Eugene Cordero reprise their roles.