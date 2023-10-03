'Merry Christmas'-'Yodha,' 'Sam Bahadur'-'Animal': Bollywood titans to clash in December

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' will open against Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' on December 1

Looks like the year 2023 is the year of box-office clashes for the film industry. In October, Tejas was to clash with Tiger Shroff-led Ganapath (October 20). But, it avoided the clash, and now, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is releasing on October 27. But, it's December that movie buffs are eyeing, for some of the biggest releases will have a direct clash; check out.

'Sam Bahadur' v/s 'Animal'

The December movie mania will begin with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor clashing with their respective films, Sam Bahadur and Animal on December 1. While one is a biopic, the other is an action thriller. No points for guessing the excitement around the two releases! Kaushal-led Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga has helmed Kapoor starrer Animal.

'Merry Christmas' v/s 'Yodha'

Sriram Raghavan almost avoided a December 15 clash with Karan Johar's Yodha by deciding to release Merry Christmas, a week early on December 8. However, Johar, who was previously upset with the clash, also decided to advance Yodha's release to December 8, again locking horns with Raghavan. Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif; Yodha will feature Sidharth Malhotra.

'Dunki' v/s 'Salaar'

Shah Rukh Khan's last two releases of 2023, Pathan and Jawan, have had single releases. However, with his third and final release of the year, Dunki, Khan is all set to lock horns with Prabhas starrer Salaar. The makers of the two films have confirmed to release their movies on the same date, i.e., December 22, expecting to benefit from the Christmas holiday.

Bollywood has been benefitting from clashes in 2023

The most recent box-office clash was witnessed between Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, and Chandramukhi 2, with the former leading the race. However, the Hindi film industry, so far, saw the biggest clash in the month of August when Gadar 2 opened against OMG 2 and Jailer. All three films did great business, with Gadar 2 performing exceptionally well.

