Entertainment

'Gadar 2': Indian Army grants NOC to Sunny Deol's film

'Gadar 2': Indian Army grants NOC to Sunny Deol's film

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 01, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

'Gadar 2' gets No-Objection Certificate from the Indian Army

Sunny Deol is set to transport his fans back to the golden days with the highly-anticipated upcoming film, Gadar 2, next month. The makers recently released the teaser and first song, which received a resoundingly positive response from audiences and critics. With the film slated for release on August 11, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Preview Committee has reportedly granted clearance to the project.

Why does this story matter?

Deol and director Anil Sharma are reuniting for Gadar 2—22 years after the groundbreaking success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Notably, the iconic film—released in 2001—made history at the box office when it was released alongside Aamir Khan's Lagaan, becoming a blockbuster phenomenon. Interestingly, Gadar 2 will also face stiff competition as it might clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

MoD shared positive words of appreciation with 'Gadar 2' team

According to a Pinkvilla report, Gadar 2 was recently screened for the Indian Army for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). A source was quoted by the publication as saying, "As a pre-requisite for any Army-based film in India to obtain [a NOC], the makers held a special screening... The [MoD] Preview Committee has given clearance without raising any issues and shared positive words of appreciation."

Notification regarding NOC was issued by MoD in 2020

In 2020, in a letter addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the MoD suggested that production houses obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) prior to the telecast of any film, documentary, or OTT series portraying the Indian Army. This decision was reportedly prompted by a controversial episode of ALTBalaji's XXX 2, which was telecasted in 2020, and created trouble for Ektaa Kapoor.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Gadar 2'

Apart from Deol, Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2. It also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the first song titled Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, a reimagined version of the original track from the first film, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Gadar 2 is bankrolled by ZEE Studios.

Share this timeline