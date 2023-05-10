Entertainment

Box office: 'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 10:52 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

It's not every day, you see a film's collection has shot up on Tuesday when compared with Monday's collection. Yes, this rare thing has been achieved by the controversial film The Kerala Story. The Sudipto Sen directorial released recently and has been in the buzz for its sensitive plot. The project received mixed reviews from critics but it's minting well at the box office.

The film is here to stay

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 11 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday, which is an increase from Monday's Rs. 10.07 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 56.72 crore. The movie is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The story is based on the alleged forced religious conversion and terrorism. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

