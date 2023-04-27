Entertainment

Box office: Park Seo-joon and IU's 'Dream' creates a rage

'Dream' has created a rage at the box office

Park Seo-joon and IU's sports drama Dream was released on Wednesday (April 26) and is already creating a rage at the Korean box office. As per the Korean Box-office Information System (KOBIS), the film got 93,420 viewers and topped the box office. This film is also breaking records left and right and has received both critical acclaim and love from the viewers.

Breaking records and the cast of the film

The film became the first Korean film to top the box office in the last 50 days. The Devil's Deal topped the box office in March. The project is helmed by Lee Byung-hun and revolves around a group of football enthusiasts taking part in the Homeless World Cup. IU plays the role of a documentary filmmaker tracing their journey.

