Box office: 'Bholaa' is stable even in second week

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 10:49 am 1 min read

Ajay Devgn is currently the most bankable superstar of Bollywood post-COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has consistently delivered hit films like Drishyam 2 and now Bholaa. His recent release received mixed reviews from critics and mixed to positive reviews from viewers. The film has been quite decent at the box office and will keep raking in until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is released.

Inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) which means that the film is stable. Overall, the film earned Rs. 76.99 crore. The cast includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. The high-octane film has slick action sequences and is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

