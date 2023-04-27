Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani-Elizabeth Banks headline 'Migration'; other voice-cast members announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 01:00 pm 1 min read

Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks to headline 'Migration'

Migration is an upcoming animated adventure by the bests of Hollywood—Universal and Illumination. The makers revealed the voice cast of the upcoming film at the Las Vegas CinemaCon. Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks are set to headline the animated film. The story revolves around a family of ducks. The film is set for December 22, 2023 release.

Plot and cast of the film

The makers gave a sneak peek too. The plot revolves around a road trip, where the family tries to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime. The screenplay is penned by Mike White of The White Lotus fame. It is directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy. The voice cast also includes Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal, among others.

