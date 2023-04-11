Entertainment

Everything about Joaquin Phoenix's 'Beau Is Afraid'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 02:29 pm 1 min read

'Beau Is Afraid' cast, summary, release date details

Beau Is Afraid is an upcoming black comedy horror film headlined by the very adept Joaquin Phoenix. The film's early reviews have been quite good and it is slated to release on April 21, 2023. Phoenix awed the viewers with his performance in Joker which made his popularity grow by folds. Fans are bracing themselves for this new film.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The film is helmed by Ari Aster who is known for making horror films. The story revolves around a paranoid man confronting his fears as he goes to his hometown to attend his mother's funeral. The cast includes Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Kylie Rogers, and Denis Menochet, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aster and Lars Knudsen under the A24 banner.

