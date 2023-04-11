Entertainment

Who was Jung Chae Yul, actor-model who died at 26

Actor-model Jung Chae Yul passed away on Tuesday at the age of 26

South Korean actor-model Jung Chae Yul, who rose to prominence with the hit drama Zombie Detective died on Tuesday. She was 26. According to several Korean media outlets, the actor was found dead at her home. Her agency shared the news and stated that the funeral will be held privately. The cause of her death is still unknown. May her soul rest in peace.

The model-turned-actor made her debut in 2016

Jung started her career as a model and eventually landed a role in a TV series titled Devil's Runway in 2016. Soon after gaining recognition for her stunning looks and acting prowess, the actor made her movie debut in the year 2018 with the film Deep. But the 2020 K-drama Zombie Detective gave her distinctive recognition in the South Korean industry.

Jung was filming for webtoon drama 'Wedding Impossible'

According to a report by Star News, Jung was currently in the middle of filming her latest webtoon drama titled Wedding Impossible. The news of her death shocked the production team, co-actors, and the director. The highly-anticipated project was announced in December last year and features actors like Moon Sang-min and Jeon Jong-seo. The drama is penned by writer Park Seul-gi of Poong fame.

Jung posted an 'all-smiley' Instagram Reel two days ago

Being a social media personality, Jung always kept her fans updated about her personal and professional life by sharing pictures and videos. Notably, the actor posted an "all-smiley" Instagram Reel just two days ago, in which she looks incredible and is all smiles for the camera. With over 142 posts on Instagram, the actor enjoyed a massive fan following from around the world.

Fans condoled the death of the actor

As soon as the news of the actor's death broke, fans took to social media to condole her untimely demise. A user commented, "Rest in peace Jung Chae Yul!! You were and always an iconic great actress and model...Thank you for being a part of Zombie Detective (sic)." While another user commented, "How's this possible!!! Rest in peace angel. You will be missed (sic)."