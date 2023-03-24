Entertainment

OTT: Song Joong-ki's K-drama 'Reborn Rich' gets Thai remake

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

'Reborn Rich' remake is being made by VIU

Reborn Rich is one of the most acclaimed K-dramas. The Asian OTT giant VIU is set to remake the series in Thai. The OTT platform announced the same at an event in Bangkok on Thursday. Though nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming series, the premiere is expected to take place in 2024. Fans are quite excited to see the series' Thai version.

More about the original series

The original series is a 16-episode drama which was bankrolled by Korea's JTBC Studios and VIU. It is available on VIU. The series revolves around a long-term employee of a conglomerate being falsely accused of embezzlement. Song Joong-Ki was the protagonist in the original series. As per reports, the OTT giant VIU is set to deliver 25 originals in 2023.

