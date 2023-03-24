Entertainment

Aishwarya Rajesh's Twitter handle hacked; publicist seeks Elon Musk's help

Aishwarya Rajesh's Twitter handle hacked; publicist seeks Elon Musk's help

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 01:34 pm 1 min read

Aishwarya Rajesh's Twitter account has been hacked

Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh's Twitter account has been hacked in the wee hours of Friday. Yuvraaj, the actor's publicist took to Twitter to post about the same and urged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to look into the matter with urgency. Some strange tweets were posted by the Kaakkaa Muttai actor. Ever since Musk's takeover, there have been several high-profile hacking cases.

Many high-profile accounts are being hacked

Yuvraaj tweeted, "...We wish to draw your attention to the fact that the Twitter account of Ms. Aishwarya Rajesh (@aishu_dil) has been hacked. We would deeply appreciate immediate assistance from your team to resolve the issue (sic)." Yuvraaj is a publicist of many actors. His clientele includes Vijay Sethupathi, "Jayam" Ravi, and Shruti Haasan. Recently, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's account was hacked.

Twitter Post