Entertainment

Manju Warrier buys BMW luxury bike; calls Ajith Kumar 'inspiration'

Manju Warrier buys BMW luxury bike; calls Ajith Kumar 'inspiration'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 10:13 pm 1 min read

Manju Warrier buys BMW R 1250 GS for herself

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a bonafide biker, and the Thunivu star has also inspired his co-actor Manju Warrier to get into biking. Now, the latter has bought herself a BMW R 1250 GS. The duo, with some other bikers, went for a biking trip across Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh last year, and ever since then, she reportedly wanted to get a bike for herself.

New boss biker in town

Warrier took to social media to reveal her new toy and thanked AK for inspiring her. She wrote, "A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. PS: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider...if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me." Fans are eager to see her on the roads!

Here's what Manju Warrier posted

Instagram post A post shared by manju.warrier on February 19, 2023 at 3:51 pm IST